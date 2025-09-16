HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak PM likely to meet Trump next week: Report
LIVE! Pak PM likely to meet Trump next week: Report

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces': JeM commander
Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces': JeM commander

In a viral video uploaded to a YouTube channel on Tuesday, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri can be heard fuming over the Indian attack that killed the family members of Azhar and also bragging about fighting in neighbouring countries for...

Modi@75: The Man Who Changed India
Modi@75: The Man Who Changed India

Let there be no doubt that Modi in these 24 years so far has reshaped politics and governance considerably, if not completely, asserts Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author, Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times.

'Suar kumar': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abuses Suryakumar!
'Suar kumar': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abuses Suryakumar!

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf sparked controversy by using a derogatory term to insult India captain Suryakumar Yadav during a live TV discussion.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV