BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Shahid Afridi's praise

Tue, 16 September 2025
20:05
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday seized on former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's praise of Rahul Gandhi for his "positive mindset" to target the opposition leader, saying he has been a "darling" of Pakistan and people of the neighbouring country can chose him as their leader.
 
Hitting back, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted a picture of Afridi with BJP leader Anurag Thakur to say that the ruling party should be ashamed for asking questions from the Congress while it itself maintain ties with them.

Afridi's criticism of the BJP dispensation in India and praise of Gandhi during a Pakistani news channel discussion has come amid a furore in Pakistan over the Indian cricket team's decision to not shake hands with their arch rivals during their recent Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

The decision was seen as an expression of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which had prompted India to launch precision strikes on terror sites in Pakistan, leading to military conflict between the two nations.

BJP leaders picked up Afridi's remarks to attack Gandhi.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi has been the darling of Pakistan! Shahid Afridi and people of Pakistan can make Rahul Gandhi their leader." 

The Congress and its allies, it may be noted, have been taking aims at the BJP over India's decision to play the match with Paksitan in Asia Cup, a multinational tournament.

Citing the comments of Afridi, who has a history of controversial utterances against India, BJP leaders stepped up their attack on the Congress. -- PTI

LIVE! We don't need to go to Delhi and ask...: Ajit Pawar

Pak can make him...: BJP targets Rahul over Afridi's praise

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

Masood Azhar's family 'torn into pieces': JeM commander

In a viral video uploaded to a YouTube channel on Tuesday, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri can be heard fuming over the Indian attack that killed the family members of Azhar and also bragging about fighting in neighbouring countries for...

Hollywood Icon Robert Redford Dies In His Sleep

Legendary actor-director Robert Redford, best known for films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All The President's Men and Ordinary People, has passed away at the age of 89.

