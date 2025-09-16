Biden freed Indian man's murderer earlier: DHS

08:56

The United States Department of Homeland Security condemned the brutal murder of the Indian national Chandra Nagamalliah in Texas by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, stating that the incident could have been completely preventable if the 'criminal illegal alien' had not been released by the Biden administration.





In a post on social media X, the US DHS stated that the incident highlighted why illegal aliens were being removed to third countries and no longer being allowed to stay in America.





'This vile monster beheaded a man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victims' head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back. This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and @Sec_Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT,' the post read.





A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the accused would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and would be charged with murder in the first degree. -- ANI