Follow Rediff on:      
Andaman to see heavy rain for 3 days from Sep 17

Tue, 16 September 2025
17:26
Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to witness heavy rain for three days from September 17 due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, a senior IMD official said on Tuesday. 

Tourists, locals and fishermen were advised to stay away from the sea and beaches.

"Heavy rain (07-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with thunderstorm and gusty wind of around 40 km per hour in the archipelago from September 17 to September 19," the official said.

"Sea conditions are also likely to be rough and therefore we have also issued safety public advisories. All tourists, local people and fishermen have been asked to stay away from the sea and all the beaches for their safety till the next advisory is issued by us," he added.

In view of the warning, the Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS) may reschedule sailing of inter-island vessels to Campbell Bay, Nancowry, Katchal and others.

"There may be possibilities of suspension or cancellation of Inter-Island/Foreshore Sector vessels at short notice due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions, a Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS) official said. -- PTI 

