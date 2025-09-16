HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Amid tensions, Trump wishes Modi on birthday

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
23:26
image
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.
   
In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".
 
"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," the prime minister said.
 
"Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights," he said.
 
"We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he added. 
 
Trump's call to wish Modi on his birthday came a day before the prime minister's 75th birthday. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump
'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump

In a social media post, Modi said like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to "new heights".

India said...: Pak minister amid Trump's truce claims
India said...: Pak minister amid Trump's truce claims

Dar recalled that when he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in July and asked about dialogue with India, the top US diplomat clarified that India has maintained it is a "bilateral issue."

The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?''What is exercising the Trump lot is the...

LIVE! Indore drunk trucker in Indore was 7X over limit
LIVE! Indore drunk trucker in Indore was 7X over limit

Handshake row heats up! Pakistan cancels press meet
Handshake row heats up! Pakistan cancels press meet

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the development on Tuesday evening. Despite cancelling the press conference, Pakistan will hold its practice session.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV