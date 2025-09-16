HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AIADMK gen secy Palaniswami likely to meet Shah in Delhi

Tue, 16 September 2025
10:30
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami left for the national capital on Tuesday, and he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders. 

The former Chief Minister 's visit comes amidst speculation that the crisis in the party, especially the appeals by certain leaders to bring into the AIADMK fold all those who have been expelled had compelled him to meet the BJP leaders. A senior leader in the party said the rank and file in the AIADMK stood solidly behind Palaniswami whom they elected as their general secretary. 

Those batting for the merger of factions may make ripples but they appear to have no intention of accepting Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election, the senior leader said. A few days ago, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran had said that what Palaniswami says about the AIADMK mattered. Indicating that the AIADMK is with Palaniswami, Nagendran said the BJP has accepted the AIADMK general secretary as the CM candidate. 

"I am willing to negotiate with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and bring them back to the NDA," he had told reporters. A source in the AIADMK said Palaniswami is likely to apprise Shah that he had already consolidated his position in the party and that some voices that speak for unity would only derail the party's prospects at the hustings, if they were readmitted. 

Palaniswami was accompanied by party seniors K P Munusamy and S P Velumani. The leaders are likely to meet Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

