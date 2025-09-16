HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 dead, 120 evacuated in 24 hours of rain in Maharashtra

Tue, 16 September 2025
Representational image
Three people have died and more than 120 were evacuated amid heavy rains in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Department said on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams were involved in evacuations in the affected districts, the department stated in a release. Heavy rains pounded five of eight districts in Marathwada on Monday, with Beed receiving the highest 143.7 mm of rain, followed by Nanded with 131.6 mm and Jalna with 121.4 mm in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Rivers ran in spate, and low-lying areas were flooded, disrupting normal life, with Beed and Ahilyanagar being the worst affected.

According to officials, rescue and relief operations were conducted in these areas, and more than 120 people were evacuated safely. The NDRF has deployed 12 teams across the state to assist the local administration in evacuation and emergency relief. 

State agencies and district administrations have also mobilised fire brigades, police units and local volunteers. As per the release, two people have died in rain-related incidents in Beed district, and one death was reported from Nagpur. The authorities are monitoring dams, rivers and vulnerable villages, while warnings have been issued in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha as the monsoon remains active. PTI

