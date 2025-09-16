200 students rescued from flooded institute in Dehradun

12:46





Damage to roads, houses and other infrastructure were reported from several places of the state in the downpour. After receiving information about 200 students being stranded at the institute, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Corps rushed to the spot and pulled them out to safety.





"The team reached the spot and conducted a quick rescue operation. Amidst the waterlogging, the team worked with utmost prudence and promptness and evacuated all 200 students safely and took them to a safe place," the SDRF said.





Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted an on-site inspection of affected areas, including Sahastradhara, Raipur, and other localities in Dehradun that were impacted by the heavy rain.





The Chief Minister also inspected Kesarwala, Maldevta area, where a 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the heavy flow of water triggered by heavy rains in the Sahastradhara area of Dehradun district. -- ANI

