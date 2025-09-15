HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yet again Mumbai monorail gets stuck, 17 pax rescued

Mon, 15 September 2025
09:25
image
Monorail with passengers onboard stops on tracks due to technical fault in Mumbai; 17 persons rescued. 

"At about 7 am today, the monorail experienced a technical glitch at Mukundrao Ambedkar Road junction. The monorail was going from Gadge Maharaj station to Chembur. Monorail technical team called up Mumbai Fire Brigade. Our special vehicle was rushed to the spot. By the team we reached, the technical team of monorail safely evacuated 17 people who were on the train. The train is being moved to Wadala through coupling. No injuries were reported. Everyone is safe...The operation has concluded," says a fire officer.

Last month, as many as 782 passengers were rescued on Tuesday evening after two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains, leading to panic and frantic rescue efforts.

