Won't exit NDA: Nitish at Bihar rally in Modi's presence

Mon, 15 September 2025
18:39
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar/File image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will remain in the NDA, while regretting short-lived alliances with the RJD-Congress combine, which always indulged in mischief when we shared power. 

Kumar was speaking at a rally in Purnea in the presence of Modi, weeks ahead of the announcement of assembly polls. 

It was the Janata Dal-United-Bharatiya Janata Party combine which had formed a government in Bihar, for the first time, in November, 2005. 

"For one or two times, I went to the other side, upon prodding of some of my own party colleagues, one of whom is sitting in Purena," said Kumar, pointing towards Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan', whom he replaced as the party's national president nearly two years ago. 

But, that is a thing of the past. I could never be comfortable with those people. 

"They always indulged in mischief when we shared power... I am now back. And, I will not go anywhere henceforth," said the JD-U supremo, evoking a smile and applause from the PM. 

Kumar lauded Modi for the measures taken by the Union government for the state, and made a special mention of the budget presented earlier this year, which had a number of announcements, including establishment of a National Makhana Board, which was inaugurated by the PM at Purnea. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Won't exit NDA: Nitish at Bihar rally in Modi's presence
India-US trade talks to resume with Lynch's arrival
India-US trade talks to resume with Lynch's arrival

Trump administration's chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is arriving in India to hold talks on the India-US bilateral trade deal, which were impacted after the US imposed 50 per cent import tariffs on Indian goods.

Will set aside Bihar voter revision exercise if...: SC
Will set aside Bihar voter revision exercise if...: SC

The Supreme Court has warned that it will set aside the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar if any illegality is found. The court is reviewing the validity of the Bihar SIR and its potential impact on a similar...

Allow certain good things to happen too: SC on Vantara
Allow certain good things to happen too: SC on Vantara

The Supreme Court acknowledged a clean chit from a special investigation team (SIT) regarding the Vantara zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, following allegations of irregularities.

Suspended Kerala Cong MLA defies party, attends assembly
Suspended Kerala Cong MLA defies party, attends assembly

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, suspended from the party over sexual misconduct allegations, attended the Kerala Assembly session, claiming his presence was not in defiance of the party. The move has drawn criticism and sparked...

