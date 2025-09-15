HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why is the Pak PM going to Qatar again today?

Mon, 15 September 2025
16:50
Image courtesy: @CMShehbaz
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left for Qatar on a day-long visit to participate in an emergency meeting of Arab-Islamic nations in Doha to discuss a possible unified response to Israel's attack on the Hamas leadership in the Gulf country. 

The summit has been convened in the wake of Israel's airstrikes on Doha on September 9 and the worsening human rights situation in Gaza. Five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed in the attack. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and PM's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz, while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is already in Doha. 

It was Shehbaz's second visit to Qatar within a week. He travelled to Doha on Thursday to meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and express solidarity following Tel Aviv's attacks targeting residential areas in Doha. -- PTI

