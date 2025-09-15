HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US negotiation with TikTok depends on China: Trump

Mon, 15 September 2025
US President Donald Trump said the future of TikTok in the United States remains uncertain, noting that China will ultimately play a key role in deciding the app's fate as negotiations continue. 

"I may, I may not. We're negotiating TikTok right now. We may let it die, or we may, I don't know. It depends, up to China. It doesn't matter too much. I'd like to do it for the kids. They like it," Trump told reporters in New Jersey before returning to Washington. 

"I mean, selfishly speaking, I did very well with TikTok, and I got the youth vote. I got numbers that nobody's ever even come close to in the Republican Party, nobody," he added. As per The New York Times, Trump has until September 17 to enforce or delay a law requiring TikTok to be separated from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, or face a ban in the US. The president has already delayed enforcing the law three times. Congress passed the bipartisan legislation last year to ban TikTok in the country unless it found a non-Chinese owner because of concerns that the social media app's ties to China made it a national security threat to the US, as per The New York Times. 

Talks with China have been more complicated. Trump imposed 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports in April, essentially halting trade, before lowering that levy to 30 per cent. China put 10 per cent tariffs on American products. -- ANI

