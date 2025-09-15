HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two swept away in Hyderabad amid heavy rains

Mon, 15 September 2025
13:03
File pic
Two persons were swept away by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad's Habeeb Nagar area on Sunday night, officials said. A search operation is underway, with three Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams deployed to locate them.

According to Habeeb Nagar police station officials, "Around 9 pm, after heavy rain, two people, Arjun (26) and Rama (25), were swept away in the rainwater. They have not been found yet. Three DRF teams are on the ground, but water flow in the area remains heavy." 

Despite the intense rainfall, Hyderabad Traffic Police personnel were deployed across the city to manage congestion, assist commuters, and clear water-logged stretches. 

"Our teams worked round-the-clock to ensure minimal disruption by regulating traffic at key junctions, coordinating with GHMC and HYDRAA teams for water clearance, and responding swiftly to emergency calls," the police said in a statement. 

"We sincerely thank the public for their patience and cooperation during these challenging hours. Hyderabad Traffic Police remains committed to your safety and service." Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had directed officials to expedite flood relief measures and seek funds from the Union Government. -- ANI

