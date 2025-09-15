HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Toddler dies after falling into manhole in Gurugram

Mon, 15 September 2025
21:51
File image
A two-year-old boy died after falling into a manhole in Gurugram's Sector 65 near IFFCO Chowk on Monday, police said. There was a fiber lid on the manhole. 

However, it was just partially covered due to which the child fell inside, they said, adding that the boy has been identified as Dilraj. 

His father Kalu, a native of Rajasthan, has been living in a hut with his family in Ullawas area. 

Kalu works as a labourer and also sells toys and flowers on the roadside, the police said. 

On Monday morning, Kalu was busy working with his wife and had made his son sit near a manhole. While playing, Dilraj fell inside, they said. 

After getting information, the police reached the spot and rescued the child after an hour long effort. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added. 

"We have lodged a report and handed over the body to the family after post-mortem, a senior police officer said. -- PTI

