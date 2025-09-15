Toddler dies after falling into manhole in Gurugram

21:51

However, it was just partially covered due to which the child fell inside, they said, adding that the boy has been identified as Dilraj.





His father Kalu, a native of Rajasthan, has been living in a hut with his family in Ullawas area.





Kalu works as a labourer and also sells toys and flowers on the roadside, the police said.





On Monday morning, Kalu was busy working with his wife and had made his son sit near a manhole. While playing, Dilraj fell inside, they said.





After getting information, the police reached the spot and rescued the child after an hour long effort.





He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added.





"We have lodged a report and handed over the body to the family after post-mortem, a senior police officer said. -- PTI

