HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard; booked

Mon, 15 September 2025
Share:
23:50
image
An FIR was registered against three inmates of the Nagpur Central Jail for allegedly threatening to kill a female security guard, the police said on Monday. 

The incident occurred on September 13 when the trio created a ruckus in the meeting room for family members and lawyers at the jail. 

When the security guard asked them to return to their barracks, Deepak Khatya alias Ramkrishna Ghanchakkar (41), Sameer Sadrol Siddiqui (30), and Devansh Ajay Sharma (24) abused her and threatened to kill her. 

A case was registered on a complaint lodged by the guard. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Raj Kundra quizzed for over 5 hrs in Rs 60-cr fraud case
LIVE! Raj Kundra quizzed for over 5 hrs in Rs 60-cr fraud case

SC backs Centre on removal of 'Waqf by user' provision
SC backs Centre on removal of 'Waqf by user' provision

The Supreme Court has upheld the deletion of the 'waqf by user' provision in the amended waqf law, stating it is not arbitrary and addresses potential misuse.

India-US trade talks to resume with Lynch's arrival
India-US trade talks to resume with Lynch's arrival

Trump administration's chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is arriving in India to hold talks on the India-US bilateral trade deal, which were impacted after the US imposed 50 per cent import tariffs on Indian goods.

Delhi BMW couple took victims 22 km away despite pleas
Delhi BMW couple took victims 22 km away despite pleas

A senior government official died and his wife was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a BMW in Delhi. The wife alleges the couple in the car delayed taking them to a proper hospital.

Abducted truck driver rescued from Puja Khedkar's home
Abducted truck driver rescued from Puja Khedkar's home

A truck driver, allegedly abducted after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, has been rescued from the house of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in Pune, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV