HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC to pass order on Sep 23 on environmental conditions in HP

Mon, 15 September 2025
Share:
12:46
image
The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass on September 23 its order in a suo motu matter concerning issues relating to ecology and environmental conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh.

"List on September 23 for order. We will give you a brief order after summarising everything so that you can get specific instructions," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the lawyers appearing for Himachal Pradesh. During the hearing, Himachal Pradesh's advocate general and additional advocate general informed the bench about a report filed by the state in the matter. Senior advocate K Parmeshwar, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the matter, said the report filed by the state covered many aspects, including tree cover. 

On July 28, a different bench of the apex court had said the state might "vanish in thin air" if the situation did not change. Observing the situation in the state had deteriorated, the top court had said climate change was having a "visible and alarming impact" on the state. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Rs 1.5L cr gambling took place for India-Pak ACC match'
LIVE! 'Rs 1.5L cr gambling took place for India-Pak ACC match'

SC stay on collector deciding status of Waqf properties
SC stay on collector deciding status of Waqf properties

The Supreme Court has put on hold several key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the clause that only those practicing Islam for the last five years can dedicate a property as Waqf. The court also addressed the...

HC dismisses pleas against Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq
HC dismisses pleas against Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq

The Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions challenging the state government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 'Mysuru Dasara' festivities this year, following objections from some...

What A Drive In Bihar Tells You About...
What A Drive In Bihar Tells You About...

Nowhere are the stories of the coming election better told than on the roads of Bihar.

Abducted truck driver rescued from Puja Khedkar's home
Abducted truck driver rescued from Puja Khedkar's home

A truck driver, allegedly abducted after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, has been rescued from the house of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in Pune, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV