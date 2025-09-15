HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 88.20 against US dollar

Mon, 15 September 2025
20:24
The rupee witnessed range-bound trading and settled higher by 6 paise at 88.20 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as the domestic unit was caught between worries over US trade tariffs and hopes of a FED rate cut. 

Forex traders said, likely intervention of the RBI has helped in controlling volatility and preventing a quick depreciation of the local unit. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.25, then touched an intraday low of 88.30 and a high of 88.13 against the greenback during the day. 

The domestic unit settled for the day at 88.20 (provisional), higher by 6 paise over its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee recovered from all-time lows and settled higher by 9 paise at 88.26 against the US dollar. -- PTI

