Raj Kundra quizzed for over 5 hrs in Rs 60-cr fraud case

Kundra (50) was questioned by EOW personnel for more than five hours in connection with the case, an official said.





His statement was recorded at an undisclosed location to avoid media glare.





"We recorded Kundra's statement today (Monday) and will summon him probably next week again as lot more witnesses need to be verified before the next round of interrogation," the official stated.





However, no summons has been issued to Shetty, a co-accused, as the EOW is still in the process of collecting evidence, he said.





The EOW is probing the Rs 60 crore cheating case was registered in Mumbai against the actor and her businessman-husband. -- PTI

