Rain takes break in Mumbai after morning showers

Mon, 15 September 2025
21:25
File image
File image
Intermittent rains since midnight inundated several areas across Mumbai, affecting traffic on roads and local train as well as monorail services on Monday. 

Amid rains, a monorail train came to an abrupt halt on tracks between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN station in Wadala due to a "technical snag", following which all 17 passengers onboard were rescued, officials said, adding that it was the second such incident in less than a month. 

The rain activity reduced in the afternoon. In the last 24 hours, the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 134.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory in the suburbs registered 73.2 mm downpour. 

As per the monsoon report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the island city recorded an average of 32.77 mm rainfall in ten hours between 8 am and 6 pm. 

Eastern and western suburbs logged 31 mm and 37.59 mm of rainfall, respectively. 

At 84 mm, the Mankhurd area in the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall till 6 PM, followed by Shivaji Nagar. 

Charkop and Borivli in the western suburbs reported 78 mm and 74 mm of rainfall, respectively, during this period. 

The area around CSMT in south Mumbai recorded the highest 51 mm rainfall in the island city. 

The downpour at midnight was accompanied by lightning and thunder. On Monday morning, King's Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla, and other low-lying areas were marooned. 

The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions. -- PTI

The Parliament House Complex in New Delhi is set to undergo a comprehensive security upgrade, including an electric power fence, a fiber optic-based Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS), and an integrated CCTV surveillance network.

The Supreme Court of India has stayed several key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, citing potential violations of the Constitution. The court emphasized that laws should only be stayed in rare cases where provisions are...

Five Bangladeshi students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam have been suspended for their alleged involvement in violent clashes on campus and will be deported, officials said on Monday.

A monorail train in Mumbai experienced a technical malfunction, causing it to halt. All passengers were safely rescued. This is the second such incident in less than a month.

