Protest in Kolkata against SBI's move to shift global market unit

Mon, 15 September 2025
18:05
A civil society forum focusing on bank issues on Monday staged a protest outside State Bank of India's (SBI) circle headquarters in Kolkata, opposing the lender's decision to shift its Global Market Unit (GMU) out of the city. 

The Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch (BBDBM) alleged that the move would undermine West Bengal's economy and erode Kolkata's historic role in the country's banking structure. 

The BBDBM warned that the relocation would deprive West Bengal of over Rs 65 crore in annual GST revenue from the GMU and International Remittance Centre (IRC) and will impact more than 70 contractual employees. 

"This is not an administrative reshuffle, it is a systemic attempt to strip Kolkata of its rightful place in India's banking structure," BBDBM joint convenors Biswaranjan Ray and Soumya Datta said in a statement. 

"Kolkata has been the cradle of SBI's foreign operations since its inception. Undermining this legacy is an attack on both history and regional equity," the forum said. 

Asoke Mukherjee, former GMU employee and spokesperson of the Manch, said, "If the SBI GMU is shifted, West Bengal's economy will suffer. The forum submitted a memorandum addressed to the SBI chairman to the general manager of the bank's GMU unit in Kolkata, urging immediate reversal of the decision. It also threatened to escalate protests across democratic and legal forums if the demand is ignored. Over 200 citizens, including doctors, engineers, advocates, students and senior citizens, participated in the demonstration." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Won't exit NDA: Nitish at Bihar rally in Modi's presence
LIVE! Won't exit NDA: Nitish at Bihar rally in Modi's presence

India-US trade talks to resume with Lynch's arrival
India-US trade talks to resume with Lynch's arrival

Trump administration's chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is arriving in India to hold talks on the India-US bilateral trade deal, which were impacted after the US imposed 50 per cent import tariffs on Indian goods.

Will set aside Bihar voter revision exercise if...: SC
Will set aside Bihar voter revision exercise if...: SC

The Supreme Court has warned that it will set aside the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar if any illegality is found. The court is reviewing the validity of the Bihar SIR and its potential impact on a similar...

Allow certain good things to happen too: SC on Vantara
Allow certain good things to happen too: SC on Vantara

The Supreme Court acknowledged a clean chit from a special investigation team (SIT) regarding the Vantara zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, following allegations of irregularities.

Suspended Kerala Cong MLA defies party, attends assembly
Suspended Kerala Cong MLA defies party, attends assembly

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, suspended from the party over sexual misconduct allegations, attended the Kerala Assembly session, claiming his presence was not in defiance of the party. The move has drawn criticism and sparked...

