PM inaugurates Rs 6,000 cr rail projects in Bihar

Mon, 15 September 2025
17:05
All eyes on Purnea, Bihar: 

PM Narendra Modi flags off multiple trains in Bihar. The Prime Minister lays the foundation stone of the rail line between Bikramshila-Katareah worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing a direct rail link across the river Ganga. Modi inaugurates the new rail line between Arariya-Galgalia (Thakurganj) worth over Rs 4,410 crore. The PM also participates in Griha Pravesh ceremonies being held for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY (R) and 5,920 urban beneficiaries under PMAY (U), and hands over keys to a few beneficiaries.

CM Nitish Kumar who is with the PM says: "We will provide employment, jobs to one crore youth in the next 5 years. Now special assistance is being given for setting up new industries in Bihar, everything is being done. I am not going anywhere, will remain with NDA henceforth,"

PM Narendra Modi says, "First of all, I apologise to all of you. My program in Kolkata took a little longer, and because of that, I was late in reaching here. Despite that, you people came in such large numbers to bless us. You stayed for such a long time. I express my gratitude to you."

