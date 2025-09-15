Passenger vehicle dispatches dip 9% in August

16:55





Sales of passenger vehicles saw a dip primarily due to recalibration of dispatches by manufacturers, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement on Monday. Demand dipped in August, as customers postponed purchases in anticipation of the GST rate cut and the reduction in vehicle prices.

-- PTI

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers declined 9 per cent year-on-year to 3,21,840 units in August, as companies recalibrated supplies to adjust to low market demand. Passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,52,921 units in August 2024.