HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Passenger vehicle dispatches dip 9% in August

Mon, 15 September 2025
Share:
16:55
image
Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers declined 9 per cent year-on-year to 3,21,840 units in August, as companies recalibrated supplies to adjust to low market demand. Passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,52,921 units in August 2024. 

Sales of passenger vehicles saw a dip primarily due to recalibration of dispatches by manufacturers, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement on Monday. Demand dipped in August, as customers postponed purchases in anticipation of the GST rate cut and the reduction in vehicle prices. 
-- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM inaugurates Rs 6,000 cr rail projects in Bihar
LIVE! PM inaugurates Rs 6,000 cr rail projects in Bihar

Delhi BMW couple took victims 22 km away despite pleas
Delhi BMW couple took victims 22 km away despite pleas

A senior government official died and his wife was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a BMW in Delhi. The wife alleges the couple in the car delayed taking them to a proper hospital.

1 held for racially aggravated rape of Sikh woman in UK
1 held for racially aggravated rape of Sikh woman in UK

The United Kingdom police investigating a racially aggravated sexual assault of a Sikh woman have arrested a man on suspicion of rape.

Allow certain good things to happen too: SC on Vantara
Allow certain good things to happen too: SC on Vantara

The Supreme Court acknowledged a clean chit from a special investigation team (SIT) regarding the Vantara zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, following allegations of irregularities.

What A Drive In Bihar Tells You About...
What A Drive In Bihar Tells You About...

Nowhere are the stories of the coming election better told than on the roads of Bihar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV