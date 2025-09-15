HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak protests to ACC after Indian players refuse handshake

Mon, 15 September 2025
Share:
10:30
image
Pakistan have lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with them following their Asia Cup game here, labelling it "unsporting" and escalating the tension between the two sides. 

In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said India's actions were against the spirit of the game after the seven-wicket win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led unit. "Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," read a PCB statement. 

The series of events could be repeated as both teams could meet twice more in the remainder of the tournament. Suryakumar had earlier justified the decision to not shake hands with the opposition, saying it was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims.

Twenty six Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor in retaliation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Adolescence star Stephen Graham wins 2 Emmys
LIVE! Adolescence star Stephen Graham wins 2 Emmys

Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy
Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy

US President Donald Trump has condemned the murder of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant, blaming the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces

'For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions.'

PIX: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak
PIX: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak

A dominant India beat Pakistan by seven wickets with 25 balls to spare in the Asia Cup matchg in Dubai on Sunday.

Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win
Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win

Gautam Gambhir dedicated the win to the affected families of the Pahalgam attack and praised the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV