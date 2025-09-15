Pak protests to ACC after Indian players refuse handshake

10:30





In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said India's actions were against the spirit of the game after the seven-wicket win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led unit. "Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," read a PCB statement.





The series of events could be repeated as both teams could meet twice more in the remainder of the tournament. Suryakumar had earlier justified the decision to not shake hands with the opposition, saying it was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims.





Twenty six Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor in retaliation. -- PTI

Pakistan have lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with them following their Asia Cup game here, labelling it "unsporting" and escalating the tension between the two sides.