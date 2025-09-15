HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ola, Uber, Rapido get Mumbai bike taxi nod

Mon, 15 September 2025
19:30
The State Transport Authority in Maharashtra has granted approval for provisional licences to the parent firms of app-based taxi aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido for bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and fixed a minimum fare of Rs 15 for 1.5 km, officials have said. 

As per the minutes of an STA meeting, the approval has been granted on the condition that these companies apply for permanent licences within a month, fulfilling all terms and conditions prescribed in the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025. 

ANI Technologies Private Limited, Uber India Systems Private Limited, and Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, the parent companies of Ola, Uber, and Rapido, respectively, have been given approval. In the last two months, the transport department received four applications to launch bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). 

But it approved provisional licences for only three companies. 

The STA rejected Smart-Ride's application for failing to meet the necessary terms and conditions for operating a bike taxi service. 

The state government implemented the new Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025 through a government resolution (GR). 

The STA has also approved a minimum fare for bike taxis at Rs 15 for 1.5 km, officials said on Monday. -- PTI

