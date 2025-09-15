Not normal yet, say Nepalis after week of riots, killings

11:46

Sushila Karki, Nepal's interim PM





"The condition is still not back to normal pace. The people's movement has reduced. People are still mourning; they are deep in sorrow. Sales have been adversely affected," said Sabita Surkheti, a resident, as she described the atmosphere in Kathmandu's streets.





For others, while there is a sense of unease, signs of improvement are also noticeable. "In comparison to last week, the situation is easing, but it hasn't fallen back into the track like before. Must say that it is improving. We have hope; they have given us trust that the election will take place on time. Trust is the only thing that holds the spirit. I have a belief that the elections will be held on time," said Surya Bahadur Shrestha, another local.





Visuals from Kathmandu this morning showed markets reopening and people returning to daily routines, albeit cautiously. The city, still recovering from unrest, now leans on hope and trust that political stability will follow through with elections as promised. However, all is seemingly not well as the death toll in the GenZ protests in Nepal rose to 72 on Sunday, a police official told ANI. Amongst the dead, 59 were protestors, three police officials and 10 inmates who were attempting to flee.





Meanwhile, after taking charge, Karki announced that those killed during the anti-corruption protest in Nepal would be known as martyrs and a compensation amount of 1 million Nepali rupees would be given to their families. She made the announcement in her remarks after assuming charge. -- ANI

