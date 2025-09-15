HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal: 3 ministers inducted by new caretaker PM Karki sworn in

Mon, 15 September 2025
19:58
Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel in conversation with interim PM Sushila Karki (R) during the oath ceremony on Monday./ANI Photo
Three newly-appointed ministers, including former electricity board CEO Kulman Ghising, in the Sushila Karki-led interim government in Nepal took the oath of office on Monday. 

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a ceremony at the President's Office, Sheetal Niwas, which was damaged during the recent violent protests. 

The event was organised under a tent. 

The Cabinet, mandated to hold parliamentary polls within six months, now has four members, including Prime Minister Karki, who will oversee the remaining ministerial portfolios. 

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister on Sunday, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against his government over corruption and a government ban on social media. 

Ghising, former Nepal Electricity Authority CEO, has taken charge of three portfolios: energy, water resources and irrigation; physical infrastructure and transport; and urban development, while former finance secretary Rameshwor Khanal has been sworn in as finance minister. -- PTI

