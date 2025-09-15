HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai rains: Suburban trains delayed, tracks flooded

Mon, 15 September 2025
10:38
File pic
Mumbai rain update: Due to heavy rains since last night, local trains are delayed by 10 minutes on the main line and the harbour line of the Central Railway. There is water accumulation at some spots, but trains are still running with all precautions: CPRO, Central Railways.

After heavy rains overnight and in the morning, commuters complained of water accumulation on tracks at Dadar, Kurla and Bandra railway stations, and local trains running late by 10 to 15 minutes. 

Spokespersons of the Western Railway and the Central Railway, however, said their suburban services were running normally, despite continuous rainfall since last night. 

The heavy downpour, which began around midnight with lightning and thunder, continued in the morning, leading to inundation of low-lying areas like King's Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla and other areas.

