Follow Rediff on:      
Mumbai rains: Red alert revised to orange now

Mon, 15 September 2025
12:59
image
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, causing water-logging in low-lying areas and slowing down traffic during the office rush hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' at 8.30 am, predicting very heavy showers in the city and neighbouring areas for three hours, but later revised it to an 'orange alert' as the rain intensity reduced.

After heavy rains overnight and in the morning, commuters complained of water accumulation on tracks at Dadar, Kurla and Bandra railway stations, and local trains running late by 10 to 15 minutes. 

Spokespersons of the Western Railway and the Central Railway, however, said their suburban services were running normally, despite continuous rainfall since last night. The heavy downpour, which began around midnight with lightning and thunder, continued in the morning, leading to inundation of low-lying areas like King's Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla and other areas. The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions. 

In a nowcast warning issued at 8.30 am, the civic body said the weatherman predicted intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts for the next three hours. 

The IMD had then issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri districts. "A red alert was issued, but it was applicable only till 11.30 am. Now, the red alert is confined to Raigad district, while the rest of the region has been placed under an orange alert," a senior IMD official said. -- PTI

