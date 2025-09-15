HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai: Monorail halts mid-ride due to glitch; passengers rescued

Mon, 15 September 2025
08:52
A monorail came to a halt in the Wadala area of Mumbai due to technical glitches on Monday morning.

No casualties were reported in the incident, and all passengers were evacuated and transferred to another monorail, said Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Speaking to ANI, Ward Councillor Rajesh Bhojane has urged the Maharashtra government to resolve the issue, which is happening repeatedly.

"The train heading to Wadala halted. Passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur. The Fire Brigade came later and started their operation. Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the Govt to resolve this recurring issue," said Rajesh Ananda Bhojane, Ward Councillor of Ward 175, Republican Party of India-Athawale.

In a similar incident on August 19, a monorail train near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai broke down due to a power supply failure, prompting a swift rescue operation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police.  -- ANI

