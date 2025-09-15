Maoist commander with Rs 1 crore bounty killed

11:13





Another neutralised member, Raghunath Hembram, was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile Birsen Ganjhu (alias Ramkhelavan), member of the regional committee carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh.





The police have also recovered multiple weapons including an AK-47 from the spot. The encounter is currently ongoing, with security forces searching for any other Naxalites. -- ANI

At least three Naxalites, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 1.35 crore, were neutralised in the Pati Piri forest of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan informed on Monday. According to the Hazaribagh SP, Sahdev Soren (alias) Parvesh, a member of the Central Committee, carried a reward of Rs 1 crore.