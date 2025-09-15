HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man held for illegal religious conversion, molestation, cybercrime in UP

Mon, 15 September 2025
Share:
22:50
image
A man wanted in an alleged illegal religious conversion case was arrested in Lucknow on Monday and also booked under charges of molestation and cybercrime, the police said. 

Superintendent of police Vikrant Veer said Usman Gani was arrested by a joint team of Kotwali police and the Special Operations Group from under Kamta overbridge in Lucknow following a tip-off. 

The case was registered at Kotwali police station Deoria on September 7 on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman, on charges of assault, sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, and section 67(A) of the IT Act, the SP said. 

During questioning, Gani allegedly confessed to his involvement in the case. 

The police added that in the same case another accused, Gauhar Ali of Khukhundu area, had already been arrested and is lodged in district jail, while efforts are on to trace his absconding co-accused, Tarannum Jahan, wife of Usman Gani. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Raj Kundra quizzed for over 5 hrs in Rs 60-cr fraud case
LIVE! Raj Kundra quizzed for over 5 hrs in Rs 60-cr fraud case

SC backs Centre on removal of 'Waqf by user' provision
SC backs Centre on removal of 'Waqf by user' provision

The Supreme Court has upheld the deletion of the 'waqf by user' provision in the amended waqf law, stating it is not arbitrary and addresses potential misuse.

India-US trade talks to resume with Lynch's arrival
India-US trade talks to resume with Lynch's arrival

Trump administration's chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is arriving in India to hold talks on the India-US bilateral trade deal, which were impacted after the US imposed 50 per cent import tariffs on Indian goods.

Delhi BMW couple took victims 22 km away despite pleas
Delhi BMW couple took victims 22 km away despite pleas

A senior government official died and his wife was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a BMW in Delhi. The wife alleges the couple in the car delayed taking them to a proper hospital.

Abducted truck driver rescued from Puja Khedkar's home
Abducted truck driver rescued from Puja Khedkar's home

A truck driver, allegedly abducted after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, has been rescued from the house of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in Pune, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV