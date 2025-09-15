HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Last date of ITR filing not extended: I-T dept

Mon, 15 September 2025
Share:
08:23
image
The Income Tax Department on Sunday clarified that the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) has not been extended beyond September 15, rejecting claims circulating on social media about a further extension.

In a statement, the I-T department said that fake messages were being circulated suggesting that the deadline, originally due on July 31, 2025 and later extended to September 15, 2025, had been pushed to September 30.

"A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025," the Income Tax Department said in a post on X.

The department urged taxpayers to rely only on updates from its verified handle @IncomeTaxIndia and not to be misled by unverified posts.

It also said its helpdesk is working round the clock to assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment, and related services.

"To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X," it added.

On Saturday, the I-T department had shared that over 6 crore ITRs had already been filed for the Assessment Year 2025-26. It thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for their contribution in reaching this milestone.

With Monday marking the final day for filing ITRs, the department has reminded taxpayers to meet the deadline to avoid penalties and interest. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Last date of ITR filing not extended: I-T dept
LIVE! Last date of ITR filing not extended: I-T dept

Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy
Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy

US President Donald Trump has condemned the murder of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant, blaming the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces

'For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions.'

Asia Cup: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak
Asia Cup: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak

India captain Suryakumar Yadav finished in style as his side beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, with 25 balls to spare.

Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win
Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win

Gautam Gambhir dedicated the win to the affected families of the Pahalgam attack and praised the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV