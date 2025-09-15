HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Just gonna be banging on about Adolescence, Owen Cooper: Doherty on first Emmy

Mon, 15 September 2025
The Netflix drama 'Adolescence' has added more glory to its name at this year's Emmy Awards. Actress Erin Doherty, who played psychologist Briony Ariston in Episode 3, won her first Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. 

This is not only her first win but also her first nomination. In her speech, Doherty said, "So it's looking like I'm just going to be banging on about adolescence and Owen Cooper for the rest of my life. Which, you know, there are worse things. Um, I would love to mention every single person who was involved in making this show because it was the definition of a team effort. But I can't get up here without talking about Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters. You are generosity personified."

Doherty also thanked her girlfriend, Sinead Donnelly. "And Sinead, thank you for making me the happiest person in the world. I love you with everything I've got," she ended her speech. The night was historic for another reason as well. 

Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy. He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for his outstanding performance in the psychological crime drama series. The series also scored another win as Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham took home the award for Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series. -- ANI

