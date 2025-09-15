Himachal rain horror: 404 dead, 598 roads blocked

12:27

A tempo traveller stuck in the middle of the Manalsu drain in Kullu





In its morning bulletin on Monday, the SDMA reported that 598 roads remain blocked across the state, including three national highways--NH-03, NH-305 and NH-503A.





In addition, 500 power distribution transformers and 184 drinking water supply schemes have been crippled due to landslides, flash floods, and incessant rainfall. The authority said that of the total fatalities, 229 deaths were reported in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses. Road accidents accounted for 175 deaths during the ongoing monsoon spell.









District-wise, Mandi remains among the worst affected, with 201 roads obstructed and 314 power transformers disrupted. Kullu district reported 172 blocked roads, including the Manali-Atal Tunnel Rohtang road and the Anni-Jalori highway, where heavy vehicles continue to remain barred. Shimla reported 57 blocked roads and 49 water supply schemes rendered non-functional, disrupting access to drinking water in several rural belts. In the Una district, damage to the curtain walls of the Bhadsali bridge forced the closure of NH-503A, further affecting inter-district connectivity. The SDMA said restoration teams have been deployed on priority, but adverse weather conditions and recurring landslides are slowing clearance work in high-altitude and slide-prone zones.





Officials said efforts are ongoing to restore power and water schemes in affected villages, while heavy machinery has been pressed into service to clear major highways. The authority has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable districts such as Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla, warning of fresh disruptions due to continuing rainfall.

