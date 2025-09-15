HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rains lash Maha, 4 killed; IAF, Army deployed

Mon, 15 September 2025
20:46
File image
Heavy rains pounded several areas in Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai, causing widespread inundation, necessitating the airlifting of 11 villagers by an IAF chopper and the evacuation of 40 others by an Army unit in Beed district on Monday. 

Four people have died in rain-related incidents since Sunday in the worst-hit Marathwada region. 

"Eleven members of a family were stranded in Sheri Khurd hamlet near Kada village in Ashti taluka (Beed district). They were airlifted on Monday by an Air Force helicopter summoned from Nasik," a senior official told PTI. 

The Army unit deployed in Ashti successfully evacuated 40 people with the help of an NDRF team and other agencies. 

Heavy rains have soaked five of eight districts in Marathwada, sending several rivers into spate and marooning several areas. 

Keshegaon circle in Dharashiv district recorded the highest rainfall of 105 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Monday, officials said. 

In Beed district, eight villages in Ashti taluka were cut off from the district headquarters. 

Heavy rainfall was recorded in 32 revenue circles across Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts. -- PTI

