Heavy rain slows down Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

Mon, 15 September 2025
09:30
Mumbaikars woke up to a rain-soaked Monday morning, with traffic slowing down during the office rush hour due to water-logging in low-lying areas across the city and suburbs.

After heavy showers overnight and in the morning, water accumulated on tracks at Kurla station on the Central Railway route and Bandra on the Western Railway network.

The local trains were running with some delays, as per officials.

The heavy downpour, which began around midnight with lightning and thunder, continued in the morning, leading to inundation of low-lying areas like King's Circle and other areas, as per civic officials.

The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions. Between 8.30 am on Sunday and 5.30 am on Monday, Colaba received the highest rainfall at 88.2 mm, followed by Bandra 82 mm and Byculla 73 mm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mahul Tata Power station reported 70.5 mm rain, while Juhu received 45.0 mm.

Santacruz and Mahalaxmi recorded relatively lower rainfall at 36.6 mm and 36.5 mm, respectively, an IMD official said.

The IMD issued red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for the next three hours.

'Intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely,' the IMD said. -- PTI

