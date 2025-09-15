HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Funeral for four turns more traumatic as 3 more drown

Mon, 15 September 2025
16:38
Illustration: Dominic Xavier
Illustration: Dominic Xavier
The last rites of four accident victims took a turn for the worse after three men drowned while taking bath in a river following the cremation rituals in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday. 

According to police, the victims had gathered at a cremation ground in Fuliya Kala village for the last rites of four people, who were among seven from two families killed in a car accident in Jaipur on Saturday night. 

After the rituals were over, seven men entered the Khari river to take bath when the tragedy struck. While four of them were rescued and taken to a nearby health centre, three were declared dead, Shahpura DSP Om Prakash Bishnoi said. Mahendra Mali (25), Bardi Chand (34) and Mahesh Sharma (35) died in the incident, while Vijay Pratap Singh (30), Mukesh Goswami (25), Rakesh (28) and Jeevraj (30) were admitted to the primary health centre in Fuliya Kala from where three were referred to the Shahpura district hospital after their condition turned serious, the DSP said.

Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal, Shahpura MLA Lalaram Bairwa and District Collector Jasmit Singh Sandhu visited the hospital to check on the injured. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the officer said. -- PTI

