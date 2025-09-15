HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fadnavis calls for inclusive cancer care policy for Maharashtra

Mon, 15 September 2025
18:19
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the state medical education and drugs department to prepare a comprehensive policy to provide inclusive cancer treatment facilities across the state. 

Fadnavis chaired a meeting during which he stressed the need to establish cancer treatment centres at multiple levels for effective implementation. 

He directed that the stalled construction of Sant Tukdoji Maharaj Cancer Hospital in Nagpur be resumed immediately, with the required funds to be made available through supplementary demands. 

The chief minister also said that Shri Saibaba Sansthan would be asked to set up a state-of-the-art cancer hospital at Sainagar, Shirdi, an official release stated. 

He emphasised that needy patients must receive timely treatment and directed the creation of a single cloud command centre for L3-level (tertiary) care, and called for early diagnosis facilities and effective treatment methods to be made accessible to cancer patients. -- PTI

