HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ethanol-blended fuel has no impact on vehicles: Hardeep Puri

Mon, 15 September 2025
Share:
20:36
image
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Monday said that ethanol-blended petrol does not adversely affect vehicles and dismissed claims of controversy surrounding the government's ethanol blending programme. 

Addressing reporters in Varanasi, Minister Puri said, "There is no impact on vehicles." 

Minister Puri further emphasised that the ethanol programme transforms India's farmers into energy providers while strengthening energy security. 

He highlighted that ethanol blending has saved the country Rs 1.4 lakh crore in crude oil imports and contributed to lower pollution. 

"The Government of India had decided that by November 2020, we would achieve 10 per cent ethanol blending. This objective was achieved five months ago. We aimed to achieve 20 percent ethanol blending by 2030. We did that five years ago... There is no controversy. The problem started when some statements were made that we would go further with this. But no decision has been taken on that yet. I want to assure you. There is no controversy in this. With the ethanol program, our food provider becomes an energy provider. Due to 20% ethanol blending, we have saved Rs. 1.4 lakh crore on imports... Atmospheric pollution has also reduced...," the Minister added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Heavy rains lash Maha, 4 killed; IAF, Army deployed
LIVE! Heavy rains lash Maha, 4 killed; IAF, Army deployed

Parl to get electric fence, CCTV in security upgrade
Parl to get electric fence, CCTV in security upgrade

The Parliament House Complex in New Delhi is set to undergo a comprehensive security upgrade, including an electric power fence, a fiber optic-based Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS), and an integrated CCTV surveillance network.

Laws can be stayed only in...: SC on verdict on Waqf law
Laws can be stayed only in...: SC on verdict on Waqf law

The Supreme Court of India has stayed several key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, citing potential violations of the Constitution. The court emphasized that laws should only be stayed in rare cases where provisions are...

5 Bangladeshi students of NIT Silchar to be deported
5 Bangladeshi students of NIT Silchar to be deported

Five Bangladeshi students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam have been suspended for their alleged involvement in violent clashes on campus and will be deported, officials said on Monday.

Tech snag halts Mumbai's monorail, 2nd incident in a month
Tech snag halts Mumbai's monorail, 2nd incident in a month

A monorail train in Mumbai experienced a technical malfunction, causing it to halt. All passengers were safely rescued. This is the second such incident in less than a month.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV