Ethanol-blended fuel has no impact on vehicles: Hardeep Puri

20:36





Addressing reporters in Varanasi, Minister Puri said, "There is no impact on vehicles."





Minister Puri further emphasised that the ethanol programme transforms India's farmers into energy providers while strengthening energy security.





He highlighted that ethanol blending has saved the country Rs 1.4 lakh crore in crude oil imports and contributed to lower pollution.





"The Government of India had decided that by November 2020, we would achieve 10 per cent ethanol blending. This objective was achieved five months ago. We aimed to achieve 20 percent ethanol blending by 2030. We did that five years ago... There is no controversy. The problem started when some statements were made that we would go further with this. But no decision has been taken on that yet. I want to assure you. There is no controversy in this. With the ethanol program, our food provider becomes an energy provider. Due to 20% ethanol blending, we have saved Rs. 1.4 lakh crore on imports... Atmospheric pollution has also reduced...," the Minister added. -- ANI

