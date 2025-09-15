Delhi gears up for special revision of electoral rolls

21:57

Preparations are underway for the exercise, with officials being trained and vacancies in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) being filled, they added.





The revision drive is expected to ensure greater accuracy and transparency in the electoral rolls ahead of the next elections, an official said.





While the Election Commission is yet to announce an official schedule, sources indicated that groundwork for the exercise has entered an advanced stage.





"We want to be prepared whenever the exercise is launched. We are training officers. The polling stations are being rationalised and the BLOs (booth level officers) are being trained for the intensive paperwork that will happen once the exercise begins," said another official.





While there are no elections scheduled in Delhi immediately, officials said they need to be prepared. -- PTI

