BMW crash: Delhi courts sends woman accused to 2-day judicial custody

Mon, 15 September 2025
A Delhi court on Monday sent a woman, who allegedly drove the BMW car involved in the crash that killed a senior finance ministry official and left his wife injured in Dhaula Kuan, to two-day judicial custody. 

Duty magistrate Akanksha Singh sent Gaganpreet Kaur (38) to judicial custody after she was produced before the judge at her residence, and said her custodial interrogation was not required, her counsel, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said. 

The judge also issued notice to Delhi Police and victim's kin on the bail application moved by Kaur, and directed to file their replies by September 15, when the court concerned will hear the matter. 

Kaur was arrested on culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other charges on Monday after being discharged from a hospital, police said. 

Several questions were raised on the handling of the aftermath of the crash as the FIR alleged that Kaur, took the victims, Navjot Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur, to a healthcare facility more than 19 kilometres away from the accident site instead of any nearby hospital. -- PTI

