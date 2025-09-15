HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amazon India to offer jobs to veterans, military spouses, war widows

Mon, 15 September 2025
16:27
Amazon India on Monday announced a strategic partnership with the Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO) to create career opportunities for ex-servicemen, military spouses and war widows in the company. Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AWPO to this effect.

Under the MoU, Amazon India will share relevant job openings with AWPO, for employment opportunities, according to a statement. Amazon will also conduct awareness sessions, including webinars and workshops, to guide prospective applicants through available roles and career progression opportunities within the company. 

"This partnership with the Army Welfare Placement Organization is a vital step in deepening our support for ex-service personnel, military spouses and war widows, providing them with meaningful career opportunities that leverage their unique strengths and experiences," Amazon Stores India, Japan and Emerging Markets VP - People Experience and Technology, Deepti Varma said. -- PTI

