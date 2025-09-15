HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Adolescence star Stephen Graham wins 2 Emmys

Mon, 15 September 2025
Share:
09:44
image
The Emmy Awards have truly turned special for Stephen Graham as he walked away with two trophies, including the award for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Netflix's hit drama 'Adolescence.' 

Earlier in the evening, Graham had already won an Emmy for writing the series alongside co-creator Jack Thorne. But when his name was called again for acting, the 50-year-old star delivered a heartfelt speech that struck a chord with fans worldwide. 

"This kind of thing doesn't normally happen to a kid like me," Graham said. "I'm just a mixed race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby, so for me, to be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible." 

He went on to dedicate the award to his father, who introduced him to films, his children, Grace and Alfie, and his wife, calling her his rock and soulmate. 

"You are my rock, you are my will, you are my soulmate, and you know and I know without you, I would be dead. So from the bottom of my heart, I love you with everything I have."

The moment that especially delighted his Indian fans came at the end of his speech when he signed off warmly with, "Namaste, everyone. Thanks very much." With this win, Graham triumphed over strong contenders, including Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Brian Tyree Henry (The Dope Thief), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), and Cooper Koch (The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story). Adolescence itself was one of the big winners of the night, also taking home awards for Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Supporting Actor (Owen Cooper), and Supporting Actress (Erin Doherty). -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Adolescence star Stephen Graham wins 2 Emmys
LIVE! Adolescence star Stephen Graham wins 2 Emmys

Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy
Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy

US President Donald Trump has condemned the murder of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant, blaming the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces

'For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions.'

PIX: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak
PIX: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak

A dominant India beat Pakistan by seven wickets with 25 balls to spare in the Asia Cup matchg in Dubai on Sunday.

Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win
Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win

Gautam Gambhir dedicated the win to the affected families of the Pahalgam attack and praised the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV