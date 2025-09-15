HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

15-yo Owen Cooper becomes youngest male actor to win Emmy

Mon, 15 September 2025
Share:
09:35
image
The Emmy Awards made history this year as 15-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest male actor ever to win an Acting Award. The teenager, who stars in the Netflix drama 'Adolescence', won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie. 

The audience gave Cooper a huge round of applause as he took the stage to thank the cast, crew and his parents. "Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years ago, I didn't expect to be in the United States, never mind here, but I think tonight proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing three years ago, and I'm here now. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything is possible," Cooper said. 

With his win, Cooper broke Michael A. Goorjian's record, who was 23 when he became the youngest winner in the category in 1994. According to Deadline, the actor has also surpassed Scott Jacoby's record as the youngest male actor to ever win an Emmy in any acting category. 

Jacoby was 16 when he won in 1973 for 'The Certain Summer'. Cooper's victory is remarkable given the competition. He prevailed over Oscar-winner Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Bill Camp, and Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), as well as Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex), along with his own Adolescence co-star, Ashley Walters. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 15-yo Owen Cooper becomes youngest male actor to win Emmy
LIVE! 15-yo Owen Cooper becomes youngest male actor to win Emmy

Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy
Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy

US President Donald Trump has condemned the murder of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant, blaming the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces

'For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions.'

Asia Cup: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak
Asia Cup: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak

India captain Suryakumar Yadav finished in style as his side beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, with 25 balls to spare.

Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win
Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win

Gautam Gambhir dedicated the win to the affected families of the Pahalgam attack and praised the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV