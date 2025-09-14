HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wounds inflicted by Nehru yet to heal: Modi in Assam

Sun, 14 September 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the wounds inflicted on the people of Assam by Jawaharlal Nehru during the 1962 Chinese aggression were yet to heal.

Addressing a rally after laying foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore in Darrang, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'double-engine government' was committed to protecting Assam's culture and realising the dreams of its great sons like Bhupen Hazarika. The PM said that he was pained by the Congress' 'insults' to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Modi also hailed 'Operation Sindoor', attributing its success to the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. He asserted that India was emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing economies and noted that Assam's economy was growing at 13 per cent.   -- PTI

