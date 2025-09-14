Woman gangraped in Bhubaneswar, 3 arrested

14:47

A woman was allegedly raped by three persons at a lodge in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, police said on Sunday.





The accused were arrested on Saturday, and they have confessed to the crime, a police officer said.





The incident took place on September 10 after the accused took her to the lodge in Chandrasekharpur area in Bhubaneswar and offered her a sedative-laced drink, according to the police complaint.





They had lured the woman, who is a singer, with the assurance of handing her a big musical project, the officer said.





Further investigation is underway, the officer said. -- PTI