Follow Rediff on:      
Two brothers shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

Sun, 14 September 2025
10:30
File image
Two brothers were shot dead by unknown assailants in Ramnagar area Jaunpur, the police said on Sunday. 

Superintendent of police Dr Kaustubh said Shahjahan (60) and Jahangir (48), residents of Majhgawan village, were returning to their home on Saturday night when when some bike-borne assailants opened fire. 

While Shahjahan died on the spot, Jahangir succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital. 

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said, adding the motive behind the crime is not known. -- PTI

