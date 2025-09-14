Two brothers shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

10:30

Superintendent of police Dr Kaustubh said Shahjahan (60) and Jahangir (48), residents of Majhgawan village, were returning to their home on Saturday night when when some bike-borne assailants opened fire.





While Shahjahan died on the spot, Jahangir succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.





The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said, adding the motive behind the crime is not known. -- PTI

