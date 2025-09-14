HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Texas governor announces ban on Sharia law

Sun, 14 September 2025
14:34
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said his state has banned the enforcement of Islamic Sharia law and urged residents to report any attempts to impose 'Sharia compliance' on businesses or individuals.

Abbott's remarks followed a viral video from Houston showing a Muslim cleric using a loudspeaker to urge shopkeepers not to sell alcohol, pork, or lottery tickets.

The governor described the incident as harassment and said Texas would not tolerate attempts to enforce religious codes in public life.

'I signed laws that BAN Sharia Law and Sharia Compounds in Texas. No business & no individual should fear fools like this,' Abbott wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

'If this person, or ANYONE, attempts to impose Sharia compliance, report it to local law enforcement or the Texas Dept. of Public Safety,' he added. 

Texas does not have a formal 'Sharia ban', but the 2017 American Laws for American Courts bill prevents courts from applying any foreign or religious code, including Sharia, if it conflicts with US law.

Muslim advocacy groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), criticised Abbott's statements as misleading, stressing that Sharia governs personal religious practice, not civil law.

Earlier this year, he opposed EPIC City, a proposed 400-acre residential and commercial development by the East Plano Islamic Center.

The project included homes, schools, a mosque, and commercial facilities. Abbott claimed it could become a 'Sharia zone' and ordered multiple state agencies to investigate.

Critics said the governor exaggerated the threat and warned of religious profiling.

Abbott, a Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump, has frequently taken strong positions on immigration, religion, and cultural issues.  -- PTI

