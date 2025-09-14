Sushila Karki to assume charge as Nepal interim PM today

09:24





The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.





Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests.





Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics.





Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval.





Meanwhile, Karki has initiated consultations with close advisors and key figures from the Gen Z movement as she prepares to finalise her Cabinet, as reported by The Kathmandu Post. ANI

Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki is scheduled to officially take charge of her office at Singha Durbar at 11:00 am on Sunday, marking a significant political shift for the Himalayan nation following days of violent protest.