SIT to probe BJP worker's death after lathi-charge

21:54

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted an SIT to probe the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker who was injured in an alleged police lathi-charge in Ghazipur district earlier this week.





The three member special investigation team (SIT) will be headed by Kashi zone DCP Gaurav Banswal with Additional CP (Varanasi) Anshuman Mishra and Assistant CP (Varanasi Cantt) Nitin Taneza as its members, an official statement said.





Earlier in the day, BJP's Ghazipur incharge Rakesh Trivedi, district president Om Prakash Rai and former district chief Bhanupratap Singh met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and apprised him about the incident.





Singh said the chief minister assured a transparent probe and strict action against those involved in the incident.





On September 9, BJP worker Siyaram Upadhyay (35) was injured after police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge when around 20-25 people sat on a dharna outside the Nonhara police station against the installation of an electricity pole in the area.





Upadhyay died during treatment on September 11.





Six policemen were suspended after the incident while five were sent to the police lines by the Ghazipur SP. -- PTI